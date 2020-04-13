|
Robert E. Smith
West Des Moines - Robert E. Smith, 93, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence in the Lodge of Ashworth. Services will be held at an appropriate later date with burial of his cremated remains at Ashland County Memorial Park in Ashland, Ohio.
Born in Lima, Ohio, December 26, 1926 to Earl F. and Beatrice B. Smith of Columbus Grove, Ohio, he graduated from high school there in 1944. He earned a journalism degree in 1950 from Bowling Green State University after 18 months with the U.S. Army of Occupation in Japan. He was called back for reserve duty during the Korean conflict.
Bob met his wife-to-be, Sandra L. Hiner in Ashland, Ohio, where he was sports editor of the local daily newspaper. They were married in July 1953, observing their 66th wedding anniversary last year. She survives, along with son Bradley (Sharon) of Mansfield, Ohio, son Brian (Kathleen) of Gahanna, Ohio, and daughter Shelly (Steve) of Moline, Illinois. Two sisters, Carol (Dean) Litten of Findlay, Ohio and Kirsten Money of LaMesa, California, seven granddaughters, a grandson, one great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Beata (Bill) Lackey of Cairo, Ohio.
Starting his career as a newspaper reporter, he was a writer/editor with newspapers in Marion, Ashland and Galion, Ohio, before joining an advertising agency in Marion. In 1974 he moved to Des Moines to open a branch office of the Lord, Sullivan and Yoder advertising agency as senior vice president. The agency became a major player on the Des Moines advertising scene in the 70's and 80's. He retired in 1985 and kept residence in Des Moines, doing freelance writing and consulting for another 10 years.
Bob was proud of being on his high school's first-ever county championship basketball team in 1944 and of his three holes-in-one at golf. He enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles, gardening, traveling and pulling for the Chicago Cubs. For a number of years, Bob and Sandy enjoyed winter months in Punta Gorda, Florida.
He was very involved with the Gyro friendship club chapter in Des Moines, which he joined in 1975. Bob enjoyed a stint as president and governor, and edited their newsletter for many years. He was a longtime member of the West Des Moines United Methodist church, Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Circle K Kiwanian, the Elks and American Legion organizations, and Pi Kappa Alpha social fraternity.
Memorials may be directed to the West Des Moines Methodist Church or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020