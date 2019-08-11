Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Heartland Presbyterian Church
142nd and Hickman
Clive, IA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Heartland Presbyterian Church
142nd and Hickman
Clive, IA
Robert Edward Day Jr. Obituary
Robert Edward Day, Jr.

Waukee - Robert E. Day, Jr, 91, passed from this life on Saturday August 3, 2019 at Mercy Hospice Johnston after suffering from a stroke one week prior to his death. He was surrounded by the love of many family and friends.

Bob was born on June 13, 1928 in La Junta, Colorado to Robert and Ella (Walton) Day. He graduated from Benson High School in Omaha and earned a general engineering degree from Iowa State University. Bob served in the Army stateside during the Korean War and married Kathleen Weikal on August 14, 1955.

Bob worked for CECO Corporation in Des Moines and Omaha as a sales engineer. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his cornet which was purchased for him by his father, 80 years ago. In high school, he began performing at Danceland in Omaha and with the Dick Lewis Band at ISU. After retirement, Bob performed and toured with the Intergeneration Orchestra of Omaha and the Al Ford Dance Orchestra in Des Moines. He was a lifelong supporter of the musical activities of his son and grandchildren. Bob was a long time member of Heartland Presbyterian Church where he was active in the music program

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kathleen in 2016.

Left to treasure his memory are his son, Steve Day (Deb); granddaughter, Melissa Krumm (Daniel) and their children, David and Lindy; grandson, John Day (Molly) and their children, Penelope and Leo; Bob's sister, Carolyn Skelton (John); nieces, Jane Niday (John), Anne Thomson (Alex), Sarah Dinsmore (Mike); and nephews, John Springer (Melourd) and Mike Nations.

Robert's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Heartland Presbyterian Church; 142nd and Hickman in Clive, with visitation starting at 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Presbyterian Church or Mercy Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 25, 2019
