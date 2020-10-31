Robert Edward Keller
Des Moines - Robert Edward Keller, 93, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Wesley Acres. He was born in Atlantic, IA, on May 26, 1927, the son of Carl and Marie Keller. He grew up on the family farm north of Wiota, IA. Robert graduated from Wiota Consolidated H.S. in 1945, and graduated from Simpson College in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. After graduation, he began working at Bankers Life Company (now Principal Financial Group) in Des Moines. Later in 1950 he interrupted work at Bankers Life for a 2 year stint in the U.S. Army, then returned to Bankers Life (Principal) where he worked until retiring in 1989. He was a Fellow of the Life Office Management Association.
Robert and his wife, Margaret, were married in Kellogg, IA in 1950. They were charter members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Urbandale. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Margaret; sons, Ronald (Nancy) Keller, Clive, IA; Dr. Steven (Paula) Keller, Clive, IA; Brian (Susan) Keller, Urbandale, IA; daughters, Linda (Dr. Ethen Perkins) Keller, Eugene, OR; Cheryl (Monty) Johnson, Johnston, IA; 14 grandchildren: Rachel (Ben Sadock) Perkins, NYC, NY; Sam (Robin Kreger) Perkins, Portland, OR; Jacob (Hana Miller) Perkins, Australia; Rusty Grant, Clive, IA; Paul (Dr. Lindsey) Keller, Janesville, IA; Jamie (Sam) Elrod, Ankeny, IA; Jessica (Zach) Schulte, Waukee, IA; Dr. Jaclyn Keller (Matt Jackels), Iowa City, IA; Laura Keller, Des Moines, IA; Haley (Nate) Meisinger, Cedar Falls, IA; Dylan Johnson, Hamburg, Germany; Luke Johnson, Denver, CO; Grace Keller, Eugene, OR; Isaac Keller, Eugene, OR; twelve great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Joyce Keller, Klamath Falls, OR; several nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Ralph A. Keller.
Robert was incredibly proud of all his children, grandchildren and greats. He never turned down a chance for chocolate or any type of pie. He enjoyed visiting all 50 states with Margaret, years of playing bridge with friends, and was the fastest walker in town. He treated everyone with respect and always had a warm smile for those around him. He will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him as a kind and gentle soul.
Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Urbandale. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles Website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 10:45 a.m. Friday and scroll to the bottom of Robert's obituary to join in the service. Private burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wesley Acres Good Samaritan Fund or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Wesley Acres who provided such loving care through the years and to the hospice team for their compassionate care over the past several months.
"And ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." Kahlil Gibran