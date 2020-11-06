1/1
Robert Eugene (Gene) Mally
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene (Gene) Mally

Des Moines, formerly of Bondurant - Gene Mally, 91, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. He was born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Des Moines, to Frank and Inez (Howard) Mally.

He lived a hard working farm life in the Berwick area, and graduated from Woodside High School (now Saydel) in 1947. In his youth, he was a gifted baseball player, eventually earning a AAA contract as a pitcher with the St. Louis Browns.

Gene drove a school bus for Saydel School District while helping his father on the farm. He eventually started a 35 year career in the printing industry, running printing presses, and retired from Garner Printing.

Gene married Margaret Jeane (Farrell) on Oct. 27, 1951, at Berwick Federated Church, in Berwick, IA.

He was a member of Grace Church, Iowa Wild Rose Camping Club, and Good Sam's Camping Club. His many interests included all things sports (especially Iowa State University and the Chicago Cubs), and cheering at his children's and grandchildren's many sporting events.

Being a student of God's word, he enjoyed Bible studies and speaking at chapel services in area nursing homes for 20 years. Above all, his faith was of utmost importance, followed by being a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

After retirement, he and Margaret Jeane enjoyed several winters camping in Texas and Arizona.

Gene will be lovingly remembered by his children, Cindy Bass, Cris Newman, Connie (Phil) Hudson, Craig (Lori) Mally, and Kim (Bret) Hennessy; grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Bass, Nick (Jenny) Bass, Amy (Tony) Hansen, Clay (Amy) Newman, Sarah (Chad) Aspengren, Jessie (Abe) Miller, Zach (Jessica) Bass, Tiffany (Billy) Dvorak, Cody Mally, Mollie Martinez, Rory Hennessy, Riley Hennessy, and Carter Hennessy; and 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Art Mally and Bill (Judy) Mally; sister, Marlys Scherlin, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Jeane; his parents, and son-in-law, Larry Bass.

A drive through visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., with a private family service to follow. He will be laid to rest at Berwick Cemetery.

You are invited to watch Gene's service virtually through the live stream link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Church or Valley View Village in loving memory of Gene.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved