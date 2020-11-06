Robert Eugene (Gene) Mally
Des Moines, formerly of Bondurant - Gene Mally, 91, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at Valley View Village in Des Moines. He was born on Jan. 31, 1929, in Des Moines, to Frank and Inez (Howard) Mally.
He lived a hard working farm life in the Berwick area, and graduated from Woodside High School (now Saydel) in 1947. In his youth, he was a gifted baseball player, eventually earning a AAA contract as a pitcher with the St. Louis Browns.
Gene drove a school bus for Saydel School District while helping his father on the farm. He eventually started a 35 year career in the printing industry, running printing presses, and retired from Garner Printing.
Gene married Margaret Jeane (Farrell) on Oct. 27, 1951, at Berwick Federated Church, in Berwick, IA.
He was a member of Grace Church, Iowa Wild Rose Camping Club, and Good Sam's Camping Club. His many interests included all things sports (especially Iowa State University and the Chicago Cubs), and cheering at his children's and grandchildren's many sporting events.
Being a student of God's word, he enjoyed Bible studies and speaking at chapel services in area nursing homes for 20 years. Above all, his faith was of utmost importance, followed by being a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
After retirement, he and Margaret Jeane enjoyed several winters camping in Texas and Arizona.
Gene will be lovingly remembered by his children, Cindy Bass, Cris Newman, Connie (Phil) Hudson, Craig (Lori) Mally, and Kim (Bret) Hennessy; grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Bass, Nick (Jenny) Bass, Amy (Tony) Hansen, Clay (Amy) Newman, Sarah (Chad) Aspengren, Jessie (Abe) Miller, Zach (Jessica) Bass, Tiffany (Billy) Dvorak, Cody Mally, Mollie Martinez, Rory Hennessy, Riley Hennessy, and Carter Hennessy; and 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his brothers, Dr. Art Mally and Bill (Judy) Mally; sister, Marlys Scherlin, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Jeane; his parents, and son-in-law, Larry Bass.
A drive through visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., with a private family service to follow. He will be laid to rest at Berwick Cemetery.
You are invited to watch Gene's service virtually through the live stream link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Church or Valley View Village in loving memory of Gene.
