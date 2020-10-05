Robert F. Bell
Prole - Catholic Mass for Robert F. Bell, 68, who passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Church of Assumption, Churchville, IA. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Churchville. Family requests that all in attendance please wear a face mask. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and uploaded to Robert's obituary page on Overton Funeral Home's website.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Veronica Bell; sister, Catherine (Tom) Noga; and brother-in-law, Marvin Eldred. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Kimberly (Jeremy) Cross, Kelley (Jeffrey) Bonnes, Kerry (Kane Ellenwood) Bell; six grandchildren; seven siblings; aunt, Nora Harkin; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present from 4:30 to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Assumption Shrine in Churchville. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.