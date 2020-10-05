1/1
Robert F. Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Bell

Prole - Catholic Mass for Robert F. Bell, 68, who passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, will be held 10 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Church of Assumption, Churchville, IA. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Churchville. Family requests that all in attendance please wear a face mask. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and uploaded to Robert's obituary page on Overton Funeral Home's website.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Veronica Bell; sister, Catherine (Tom) Noga; and brother-in-law, Marvin Eldred. He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Kimberly (Jeremy) Cross, Kelley (Jeffrey) Bonnes, Kerry (Kane Ellenwood) Bell; six grandchildren; seven siblings; aunt, Nora Harkin; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, where family will be present from 4:30 to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Assumption Shrine in Churchville. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved