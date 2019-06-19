Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Adel, IA
Robert "Bob" Fogler

Robert "Bob" Fogler Obituary
Robert "Bob" Fogler

Van Meter - Robert Lyman Fogler 90, of Van Meter, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Sunday, June 16th at his home with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel with burial at Trinity Lutheran Church near Van Meter. Friends may call after 3:00 pm Wednesday, June 19th at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel, where family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019
