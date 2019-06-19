|
Robert "Bob" Fraizer
Clive - Robert "Bob" Fraizer, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McLaren's with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Bob was born September 3, 1945 in Carroll to Robert C. and Phyllis (Heiman) Fraizer. He grew up on the South side and retired after 40 years from R.R. Donnelley in Des Moines.
Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna; three sons, Chris, Bryan, and Matthew (Micah); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Barb Fraizer; and brother, Pat. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael.
Memorials can be made to Unity Point Hospice or St. Theresa's Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019