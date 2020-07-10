1/1
Robert G. Alles
1949 - 2020
Robert G. Alles

Norwalk - Robert Gene Alles, 70, passed away on July 6, 2020. Per his wishes, Bob will be cremated. No services are planned.

Bob was born November 7, 1949, to John Keith & Irma Jean (Brand) Alles in Orleans, Nebraska. He graduated from Winterset High School, in Winterset, IA in 1968. Bob had two children, Bradley Keith and Michelle Dawn.

Bob was an Iowa State Trooper for 31 years, retiring in 2004 with the rank of Captain. He served on former Iowa Governor Terry Brandstad's security detail traveling extensively with the governor at home and abroad. In retirement, he worked at Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk as a groundskeeper. Bob loved to golf, cook and travel. His dry humor, smile and laugh will be missed by his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Michelle. He is survived by his son, Bradley (Amy) Alles; grandsons Justin (Lauren), Joshua and Cameron Alles, Nicholas (Lauren) and Noah Carley; sisters Karen Alles, Patricia Macumber and brother John (Mary) Alles.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home -Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
