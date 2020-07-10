Robert G. AllesNorwalk - Robert Gene Alles, 70, passed away on July 6, 2020. Per his wishes, Bob will be cremated. No services are planned.Bob was born November 7, 1949, to John Keith & Irma Jean (Brand) Alles in Orleans, Nebraska. He graduated from Winterset High School, in Winterset, IA in 1968. Bob had two children, Bradley Keith and Michelle Dawn.Bob was an Iowa State Trooper for 31 years, retiring in 2004 with the rank of Captain. He served on former Iowa Governor Terry Brandstad's security detail traveling extensively with the governor at home and abroad. In retirement, he worked at Legacy Golf Club in Norwalk as a groundskeeper. Bob loved to golf, cook and travel. His dry humor, smile and laugh will be missed by his family and friends.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Michelle. He is survived by his son, Bradley (Amy) Alles; grandsons Justin (Lauren), Joshua and Cameron Alles, Nicholas (Lauren) and Noah Carley; sisters Karen Alles, Patricia Macumber and brother John (Mary) Alles.