Robert "Bob" Glenn Tomforde, 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at the VA Hospice in Des Moines from cancer. Bob was born in Storm Lake on May 7, 1942 to Glenn and Elna Tomforde. His family moved to Newell, IA where he met his wife, Marilyn and they were married in 1962.
Bob enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive. He proudly served in the US Army and Iowa National Guard for over 30 years, retiring in 1999 as Sergeant 1st Class. Bob then worked for Southeast Polk
School District for 10 years.
Bob was a long time member of the American Legion Post 155 in Mitchellville and Boline Manfredi Post 9662. He enjoyed spending time outside where he would watch and feed the birds and do his daily Sudoku puzzle. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn; daughter Sara (Mark); granddaughter, Katlyn; siblings, Kathy and Tom; a niece and nephews; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Interment will occur at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in the spring, near his birthday.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in loving memory of Bob.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019