Robert (Bob) Gene Wedemeyer Jr.



Des Moines - Robert (Bob) Gene Wedemeyer Jr, 54, passed away suddenly September 7, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.



Bob was born in Atlantic, Iowa to Robert and Joyce (Downing) Wedemeyer, Sr. He graduated from Adair-Casey High School in 1984 and attended Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. Bob worked and managed at Waterfront Seafood Market in West Des Moines and Ankeny most of his adult life and met some of his closest and dearest friends while working there. Bob was a friend to many, and he loved traveling, camping, river tubing or spending time with friends and family. He especially loved his dog Peev and two cats Bart and Barry.



He is survived by his mother Joyce of Stuart, sister Tamara Watts-McPhail (Glen) of Ankeny, brother Mike (Jill) of Adel, nephew Nathan Wedemeyer of Iowa City and niece Abby Wedemeyer of Adel. In addition, Jodi Bodley of Des Moines will help carry on his legacy as a beloved bonus sister.



Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert Sr., paternal grandparents Harold (Harry) and Anna (Rydl) Wedemeyer of Anita, and maternal grandparents Glen and May (Sharon) Downing of Adair.



A memorial service will be planned following cremation with date, time, and location to be determined.



If he were to summarize his life, I believe he would have said something similar to, "Friends applaud, the comedy is finished." Beethoven









