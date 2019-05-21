|
Robert Giles
Des Moines - Robert Giles, 83, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 also at the funeral home.
Robert Wayne Giles was born on March 22, 1936 at home in Des Moines, Iowa; he was the son of Oscar Horse and Mabel Viola(Stetzel) Giles. Bob attended school in the Des Moines School District graduating from Tech High and then attended AIB. Bob served his country honorably in the National Guard. On May 7, 1961, Bob was united in marriage to Opal Charlene Frad in Greenville, Iowa and lived in Omaha for a while moving back to Des Moines to their forever home. Bob worked as an Insurance Underwriter and retired from Continental Western Insurance. He always raised a big garden sharing and canning his produce, he enjoyed woodworking, golf and he and Charlene loved to travel and were blessed to visit all 50 states.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Larry (Margaret) Giles of Altoona, Iowa, grandchildren, Carissa Giles and Benjamin Giles, his siblings, Margaret (Dave) McPherson and Mary Barton both of Des Moines.
In death Robert rejoins his parents, wife Charlene and daughter Ellen Giles.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 21, 2019