Robert H. HaleDes Moines - Robert H. Hale, 87, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th St. in Des Moines, with lunch following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The committal service will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines following lunch at 1:30 p.m. for any friends or family who wish to attend.Bob spent his working years as a physical therapist, retiring in 1997 from the VA Hospital.Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Kimberly (Michael) Brangoccio and Teresa Gilbert, seven grandchildren, his younger brother Jack (Janice) Hale, brother-in-law Larry Zickel, and Kenny Gilbert.Memorials may be directed to the family.