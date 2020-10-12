1/1
Robert H. Hale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Hale

Des Moines - Robert H. Hale, 87, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Calvin Community in Des Moines following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Grace Church, 4200 E. 25th St. in Des Moines, with lunch following the service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The committal service will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines following lunch at 1:30 p.m. for any friends or family who wish to attend.

Bob spent his working years as a physical therapist, retiring in 1997 from the VA Hospital.

Bob is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Kimberly (Michael) Brangoccio and Teresa Gilbert, seven grandchildren, his younger brother Jack (Janice) Hale, brother-in-law Larry Zickel, and Kenny Gilbert.

Memorials may be directed to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Committal
01:30 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved