Robert "Bob" Harold Cisna
Madison, WI - Robert "Bob" Harold Cisna, 82, of Madison, WI, formerly of Appleton, WI, passed away on October 23, 2020, from aspiration pneumonia. He was born in Des Moines, IA, on August 11, 1938, the son of Maxwell (Max) and J. Maxine Cisna. Bob graduated from East Des Moines High School with the class of 1956, where he lettered in swimming. He then furthered his education at Grandview Junior College. His career path led him to United Way where he became the director of the non-profit fundraising organization. Following retirement, Bob spent much of his time watching sports, especially his Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. It wasn't above him to try to convert those he came into contact with to become an Iowa Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed having a good glass of Chivas Scotch and his Pittsburgh Style Steak. His competitive nature often found him playing Cribbage, Yahtzee, and Rummikub, always insisting the rules had been changed when he found himself losing. Most of all he looked forward to visiting with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Michelle (Steve Hunter) Leinbach, of Marshall, WI; Christine (Kenny) Wong of Madison, WI; and Craig (Bonnie) Cisna of Bluffton, SC; five grandchildren, Alexis and Caleigh Wong, Dennis and Trevor Christensen, and Mikayla Cisna; his brother, John (Joan) Cisna of Springfield, MO, and a sister, Judy (Jerry Schartner) Raymond of Des Moines, IA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Tom Raymond.
We would like to extend our gratitude to Oak Park Place Skilled Nursing First Floor and the staff at Agrace Hospice. A sincere thank you to Dr. Jeremy Smith and Nurse Gail Gaustad for all the love, care, and support you have given Bob and his family over the years. There will be a private service and burial.
Contributions in memory of Bob can be made to Agrace Hospice Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or online at www.agrace.org
