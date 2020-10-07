Dr. Robert Hedges
Ames - Dr. Robert S. Hedges, age 71, of Ames, passed away suddenly on September 11, 2020, while spending time at his summer home in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.
Robert was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on August 16, 1949, to Stephan and Ethel (Bisaha) Hedges. He grew up in Fords, New Jersey and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in Islin, New Jersey, in 1967.
He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey and graduated in 1971. He then went on to study medicine at Des Moines University, College of Osteopathic Medicine, graduating in 1974. Bob was a veteran, serving in the Public Service Division of the U.S. Coast Guard in Michigan and began his medical practice in New Jersey.
Moving back to Iowa, he taught classes in anatomy and enjoyed his nickname "the Professor" because of his ability to clearly explain concepts to students. He practiced in several locations in Iowa, retiring from Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City in April of 2011.
Bob loved to travel and enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, New England, Canada, and the British Isles. He returned to Puerto Vallarta every year for several years before acquiring a summer residence in Wisconsin. Bob was an avid sports fan with a special interest in baseball, although he also enjoyed football and hockey. He rooted for whichever Iowa or Wisconsin team was playing and kept track of teams' records and standings. Bob enjoyed reading, history, politics and keeping up with current events. At election time, he tried to attend as many appearances and speeches and to meet the candidates personally.
Bob is survived by his wife of 33 years, Harriet of Ames; his sister, Joyce Hedges of Toms River, New Jersey; a daughter, Pauline (Lee) Heyne and sons, Paxson and Bodhi of North Carolina; son, Andrew (Abby) and sons, Anderson and Theodore of Ohio; son, Martin and daughters, Ella and Elin of Ohio; and son Thomas (John Linksy) of Ohio.
Due to COVID-19, a family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral and online condolences may be left for Bob's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. Memorials in Bob's name may be directed to the American Heart Association
or any animal rescue league or shelter.