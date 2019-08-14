Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
1 NE 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry Dyer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Henry Dyer Obituary
Robert Henry Dyer

Des Moines - Robert Dyer, 93, passed away on August 8, 2019, at VA Central Iowa Health Care System-Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 16, 1926, to Joseph and Dulcie Dyer.

Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Halla Lorane Dyer; his sons,

Dennis Dyer and Don (Cindy) Dyer; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ben Dyer; siblings, Lyle Small, Jack Dyer and Ruby Hansen.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame or Grandview Christian School in loving memory of Bob.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now