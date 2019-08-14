|
|
Robert Henry Dyer
Des Moines - Robert Dyer, 93, passed away on August 8, 2019, at VA Central Iowa Health Care System-Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 16, 1926, to Joseph and Dulcie Dyer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 71 years, Halla Lorane Dyer; his sons,
Dennis Dyer and Don (Cindy) Dyer; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ben Dyer; siblings, Lyle Small, Jack Dyer and Ruby Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame or Grandview Christian School in loving memory of Bob.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019