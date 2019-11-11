Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Robert Henry (Bob) Hale


1934 - 2019
Robert Henry (Bob) Hale Obituary
Robert (Bob) Henry Hale

Des Moines - Bob Hale, 85, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Taylor House Des Moines. Visitation & Funeral Services will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens immediately following the visitation and service.

Bob was born May 13, 1934 in Swan, IA, the son of Grover Cleveland Hale and Mahala E. Hale.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lee Ann; his children Kathy Lukenbill, Russell Hale, and Linda (Joe) Breeden, 7 grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Harold & Coy Hodges, his sister Nancy Kephart and brother in-law Russell Kephart, his sons-in-law Glenn Lukenbill and Eric McCrory and a great-great grandchild.

The family would like to thank Taylor House Hospice and Unity Point Home Health Care for taking such good care of Bob during this time.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family. On-line condolences are welcome at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
