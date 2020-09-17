1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Chevalier
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" J. Chevalier

Ankeny - Robert "Bob" J. Chevalier, 86, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held 2-4pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel with a vigil service beginning at 4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. A reception will immediately follow the service and burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday at Glendale Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Please visit the church's website at www.olih.org, click on continue to OLIH Website, then under worship and sacraments, click on mass live stream.

Bob was born on July 24, 1934 in Carney, Michigan to parents, Adrian and Cecelia (Verhayen) Chevalier. He grew up in Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army where he faithfully served in the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Joann Farrell on October 20, 1956 and they had four children. He worked in the grocery industry and settled in the Des Moines area where he retired from Super Valu. After retirement he found his true passion at his Grimes Sweet Corn stand in Ankeny, where he was affectionately known as the "Corn Man".

Bob is survived by his children: Kim (Bob) Dilky, Kevin (Melanie) Chevalier, Steve "Worm" (Michelle) Chevalier and Kenny (Lisa) Chevalier; his longtime companion, Jean Salzman; six grandchildren, Rachel, Justin, Amanda, Jake, Nathan and Rhiannon; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Tom, John and Annette. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joann; two brothers, Adrian and Eugene and his favorite dog Tammy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church. Please sport your favorite team colors for the visitation. Please visit www.IlesCares.com to leave online condolences.

Bob loved his family, His God and the Green Bay Packers.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Vigil
04:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
01:30 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved