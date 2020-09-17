Robert "Bob" J. Chevalier
Ankeny - Robert "Bob" J. Chevalier, 86, of Ankeny, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held 2-4pm, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel with a vigil service beginning at 4pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny. A reception will immediately follow the service and burial will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday at Glendale Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Please visit the church's website at www.olih.org
, click on continue to OLIH Website, then under worship and sacraments, click on mass live stream.
Bob was born on July 24, 1934 in Carney, Michigan to parents, Adrian and Cecelia (Verhayen) Chevalier. He grew up in Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Following graduation he enlisted in the US Army where he faithfully served in the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Joann Farrell on October 20, 1956 and they had four children. He worked in the grocery industry and settled in the Des Moines area where he retired from Super Valu. After retirement he found his true passion at his Grimes Sweet Corn stand in Ankeny, where he was affectionately known as the "Corn Man".
Bob is survived by his children: Kim (Bob) Dilky, Kevin (Melanie) Chevalier, Steve "Worm" (Michelle) Chevalier and Kenny (Lisa) Chevalier; his longtime companion, Jean Salzman; six grandchildren, Rachel, Justin, Amanda, Jake, Nathan and Rhiannon; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce, Tom, John and Annette. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joann; two brothers, Adrian and Eugene and his favorite dog Tammy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church. Please sport your favorite team colors for the visitation. Please visit www.IlesCares.com
to leave online condolences.
Bob loved his family, His God and the Green Bay Packers.