Robert J. Elsner
Des Moines - Robert J. Elsner, 95, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday, September 13th at Temple B'nai Jeshurun.
Bob was born July 10, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio to Henry and Rebecca Elsner. He was a graduate of Ohio State University and Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced veterinary medicine in Cleveland until retiring to Boynton Beach, Florida. He and his wife Elaine moved to Des Moines three years ago.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Elaine "Candy" Elsner; children: Katherine Elsner (Steven Adelman) of Des Moines, William (Jeanette) Elsner of Sechelt, British Columbia; grandchildren: Eric Adelman (Katherine Gast) of Madison, WI, David (Elizabeth) Adelman of Des Moines, Peter (Ellie) Adelman of Dallas, TX, Brydon Giesbrecht of Terrace, British Columbia, Christopher Elsner (Kelly Brown) of Vancouver, British Columbia, Jem (Emily) Elsner of Los Angeles, CA; 10 great grandchildren: Michael, Benjamin, Samuel, Lital, Colette, Ariella, Mattias, Mabel, Isaac, Tegan.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Temple B'nai Jeshurun or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019