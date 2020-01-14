|
Robert J. Kirke
Des Moines - Robert James Kirke (Bob) passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a challenging health journey with many medical complications. He was born in Des Moines on February 21, 1936, the sixth child of nine to Bernard and Pearl Kirke. He graduated from St. Augustin School, Dowling High School and earned a business degree from Iowa State University.
After graduating from Iowa State, Bob moved to Chicago where he met his wife and lifelong love, Loral Baker. Married in 1959, Bob and Loral celebrated sixty years of marriage on November 21, 2019. They lovingly raised their family in Des Moines, including four children, Kelly, Elizabeth, Matt and Katie.
Professionally, Bob was an investment banker and was the president and owner of Shaw McDermott and Company, a municipal bond firm. He is a former president of the Iowa Investment Bankers Association, the St. Augustin School Board, the Embassy Club and the Iowa State Cyclone Club. He proudly served as a board member for Zinpro Corporation, based in Minnesota. He was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre.
He was a man of tremendous integrity, loyalty and FAITH. He was a people person through and through, and he developed lifelong friendships amongst diversified groups. He was a sports enthusiast and was forever loyal and true to ISU. For over forty years, his weekly Kirke Kickoffs cultivated a spirited competition amongst family and friends. He relished spending time with his Monday morning coffee cronies.
He was a family man, first and foremost. He loved spending time with his close knit Kirke family, a wonderfully fun, boisterous and loving bunch. He loved his wife and children dearly as they were the shining stars in his life. He adored his grandson, Robbie, who was the ultimate joy in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bernard, Richard, Tom and William; sisters Virginia Monnig and Martha Dorweiler; brothers-in-law Philip Monnig and Don Rollheiser; sister-in-law Joan Kirke; mother-in-law Elizabeth Baker; father-in-law Gerald Baker; and his children Kelly Gerard Kirke and Elizabeth Allen Kirke.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Loral (Baker) Kirke; son, Matthew Kirke of Waukee, IA; daughter, Kathryn (Donald) Wengert of Des Moines, IA; his pride and joy, namesake and only grandchild, Robert Wengert; siblings Stephen (Marcia) Kirke of Waukee, IA, Gerald (Sue) Kirke of West Des Moines, IA; sisters-in-law Patricia Dekker of Monticello, IN, Jeanne Kirke of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Kirke of Scottsdale, AZ; brother-in-law Phil Dorweiler of West Des Moines, IA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Augustin Church in Des Moines. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held at 4:30 pm, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial at Glendale Cemetery will be the following day, Friday, at 10:00 am.
The family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation to the skilled, compassionate and kind staff at Wesley Acres and to the many wonderful physicians and nurses who have cared for Bob throughout the years.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kirke scholarships through either the Iowa State University Foundation, Dowling Catholic High School or St. Augustin School.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020