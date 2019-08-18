|
Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted
Surprise, AZ - Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted, 84, passed away at home on August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, due to complications from Renal Cell Cancer. Jim was born on June 23, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Benson High School (Omaha, Nebraska) and from the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) with a BA in Business Administration. He lived in Surprise, Arizona with his wife Bonnie. Jim is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Thomas (Jannette) Olmsted of Argyle, TX; daughter, Krista (Eric) Hill of Groveland, Massachusetts, and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to:
Olmsted-Urban House, Urbandale Historical Society, 4010 70th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322.
Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361 (www.tourette.org).
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019