Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Camino del Sol Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Olmsted
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted Obituary
Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted

Surprise, AZ - Robert J. (Jim) Olmsted, 84, passed away at home on August 13, 2019, surrounded by his family, due to complications from Renal Cell Cancer. Jim was born on June 23, 1935, in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Benson High School (Omaha, Nebraska) and from the University of Nebraska (Lincoln) with a BA in Business Administration. He lived in Surprise, Arizona with his wife Bonnie. Jim is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son, Thomas (Jannette) Olmsted of Argyle, TX; daughter, Krista (Eric) Hill of Groveland, Massachusetts, and three grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be directed to:

Olmsted-Urban House, Urbandale Historical Society, 4010 70th Street, Urbandale, IA 50322.

Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Boulevard, Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361 (www.tourette.org).
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.