Robert James Foddrill
Dubuque - 76, of 2390 Chaney Road in Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at his home on March 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12:00 PM at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th Street in Dubuque. There will be a time to gather with friends and family starting at 11:30 AM. A funeral dinner will follow the service in the church social rooms.
Bob was born on January 13, 1943, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Clyde and Betty (Griggs) Foddrill. He grew up on the East side of Des Moines. He graduated from Tech High School and Drake University. He worked at the John Deere Des Moines Works where he met his wife, Judy. They were married on May 4, 1963. Bob was transferred to the John Deere Dubuque Works in 1978 and worked a total of 40 years for Deere & Company. He retired in 2001.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are his wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter, Barbara (Eric) Weisenberger; granddaughters, Kaystin and Clare Weisenberger; brother, Michael (Marilyn) Foddrill; sister-in-law, Sharon Foddrill; nieces and nephews, Mark (Kristen) Sydness, Jodi Reinhart, Paul (Angela) Sydness, Brian (Kristian) Foddrill, John (Angela) Foddrill and Shelly (David) McElligott.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, William Foddrill and a granddaughter Lauren Weisenberger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First Congregational United Church of Christ or Hospice of Dubuque.
Special thanks to Doctor Hillard Salas, and to Paul, Stacy, Amy and Allison from the Hospice of Dubuque for all the care and compassion shown to both Bob and Judy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019