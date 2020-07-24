Robert Johnson
Ankeny - Bob Johnson, 68, passed away peacefully at Taylor House Hospice early Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. His wife of 32 years, Gena Johnson, was by his side, holding his arm when he passed.
Bob was born May 14, 1952, in Des Moines. He graduated in 1970 from Ankeny High School where he was a wrestler, football player, and keyboard player in the combo "The Long Knights". He graduated from Iowa State, where he met Gena, and together they founded Water World Ltd. Hot Tubs, Pools and Saunas, of Des Moines, in 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Gena Johnson; mother, Jean Nims Johnson; and siblings, Brad, Kim (John) Jackson, and Kathlyn (Buban). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Johnson.
There will be a very small family service soon, and then later (after this virus thing has passed!) a celebration of life on his birthday, Friday PM, May 14, 2021.
