1/1
Robert Johnson
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Johnson

Ankeny - Bob Johnson, 68, passed away peacefully at Taylor House Hospice early Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. His wife of 32 years, Gena Johnson, was by his side, holding his arm when he passed.

Bob was born May 14, 1952, in Des Moines. He graduated in 1970 from Ankeny High School where he was a wrestler, football player, and keyboard player in the combo "The Long Knights". He graduated from Iowa State, where he met Gena, and together they founded Water World Ltd. Hot Tubs, Pools and Saunas, of Des Moines, in 1978.

He is survived by his wife, Gena Johnson; mother, Jean Nims Johnson; and siblings, Brad, Kim (John) Jackson, and Kathlyn (Buban). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Johnson.

There will be a very small family service soon, and then later (after this virus thing has passed!) a celebration of life on his birthday, Friday PM, May 14, 2021.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Where to begin? 12/12 parties, driving his corvette, hot tub soaks in the evening, stopping by the shop for a chat. One summer he let my daughter Kayla and a friend splash around in one of the pools they had out during the State Fair. She had a blast. He was a good friend. Can't ask for anything more than that. Will miss you Bob!
Bob Corey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved