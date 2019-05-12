|
|
Robert "Bob" Jones
Urbandale - Robert S. (Bob) Jones, 96, passed away peacefully in Urbandale, Iowa on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He was born on August 31, 1922 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Sidney and Pearl Jones. He graduated from North High, received his BS from Drake and his MS from Iowa State. Bob served his country honorably during WW II & the Korean War with the Air Force, Reserves and the Iowa Air National Guard. He is survived by his wife Arzetta (Breon) Jones and they recently celebrated their 72nd anniversary. They had one son, Steven, of Des Moines, who preceded him in death and a surviving daughter Christine Nielsen of Duluth, Georgia. Bob dedicated his life to public service and was employed by D.M. Public Schools, Ankeny Community College, Iowa Civil Rights Commission and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from which he retired in 1993.
Bob had a good sense of humor. He loved pheasant hunting and his Canadian fishing trips with friends and family. He also enjoyed socializing with his many friends at the Urbandale Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his older brother Joe Jones.
Bob is survived by 5 grandchildren - Adam & Kyle Nielsen, Tara Nguyen, Jennifer & Katie Jones and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Our sincere thanks to the staff at Suncrest Hospice and Deerfield for the love, care and support provided to Bob and his family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday May 14th at the Giovannetti Community Shelter at Walker Johnston Park - 8900 Douglas Avenue in Urbandale. The family will be available to greet everyone before and after the service. Military burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Suncrest Hospice of West Des Moines or to the family for forwarding.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019