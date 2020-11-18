Robert K. BruechertWest Des Moines - Robert Bruechert, 94, of West Des Moines, died on November 16, 2020, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines.Robert was born on May 15, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI, and William and Mary L. Bruechert adopted him. He was raised in Manitowoc, WI, and attended college, receiving his 2-year degree in Marketing. Robert served in the Army during WWII, and following his service, he moved to Des Moines in 1952. He retired as Executive Vice President at Life of Mid America Insurance in Dubuque.Robert enjoyed fishing, golfing, and reading the daily newspaper. He also loved to play cards with Alice. He was a member of the Elks Club, Shriners, Masonic Lodge, and St. John's Lutheran Church.He is survived by his wife Alice, his children, Janene Brennan, David Bruechert, Elizabeth Look, Donna Timm, Stephen Clarkson, Catherine Dozier, and Mark Clarkson; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, November 20, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.