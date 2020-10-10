Robert L. BeneventiDes Moines - Robert L. Beneventi (Bob) died on October 9, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born on July 22, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa. Bob graduated from Creighton University (Bachelor of Arts) and Drake University Law School (Juris Doctor).He served in the Army during the Korean War and thereafter practiced corporate law as well as private practice in Illinois and Iowa. He was married to Gloria Ray Beneventi Stipp, of Charlotte, North Carolina, who has been deceased for 12 years.Bob is survived by 2 sons, Bradley Thomas Beneventi Stipp and John Joseph Beneventi Stipp, both of Charlotte, North Carolina; 1 daughter, Leigh Irene Beneventi Stipp Growney, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by 1 brother, Donald A. Beneventi, of Granger, Iowa.Bob was fond of overseas travel, numbering Marrakesh, Morocco, the Greek island of Santorini and the Italian Amalfi Coast among his favorites. He was gratified to escort his father, S. Ben Beneventi, back to his birthplace in the province of Modena, Italy, near Florence. It was Ben's first (and only) return since he departed for the U.S. at age 14. Bob was also fond of driving trips in the U.S.; baseball at Principal Park; The Iowa State Fair; New York City theatre trips as well as Civic Center and Drake University theatre and concerts; the Des Moines Symphony; and broadcasts of the Metropolitan Opera in H.D. at Jordan Creek.Bob enjoyed mentoring children at Big Brothers in the '70's (he was the first to have 2 "Littles" at the same time); Childrens' Habilitation Center (now Child Serve) in the '80's; and more recently at I Have A Dream Foundation and Holy Family School.Bob was especially appreciative of his parents, S. Ben and Theresa, who pre¬deceased him, and also of the years spent with Brad, John and Leigh.He attended daily Mass and served as Eucharistic Minister beginning in 1973 in Granger, Iowa, including a route involving shut ins in rural Granger as well as nursing homes in Woodward and Madrid. In recent years he did this at Iowa Methodist Medical Center and Wesley Acres.A private Mass for the family will be followed by private burial services.Memorials may be directed to Salvation Army Des Moines; Hope Ministries; or Catholic Charities St. Joseph Emergency Shelter.