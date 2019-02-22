|
|
Dr. Robert L. Maas
Waukee - Robert Lamar Maas, 63, of Waukee, passed away on February 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Robert was born November 15, 1955, in Princeton, Indiana to Robert and Ruth Maas. Robert was a retired Pathologist for Iowa Pathology Associates in Des Moines.
Dr. Maas graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine on April 30, 1981. He became board certified in the practice of Anatomical and Clinical Pathology in May of 1986 and was elected as a fellow by the College of American Pathologists in 1987. He specialized in Pathology-Hematology.
A health-minded individual, Dr. Maas was an avid marathon runner who took pride in his physical health throughout his life. He also was a licensed pilot and built his own airplane.
Robert is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharon Maas of Waukee; daughter, Cory Wilson of West Des Moines; brother, Gary (Julie) Maas of Madison, Indiana and sister, Cindy Maas of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, and Brittney Close and Makayla and Miranda Wilson; a great-grandchild; 3 nieces and a nephew.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael Close.
Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Sunday, February 24 at McLaren's Chapel (801 19th St, West Des Moines). Visitation will begin at 1pm until service time on Sunday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (6520 N. Andrews Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33309 or www.msfocus.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Maas family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 22, 2019