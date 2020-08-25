Robert L. Maurer
Des Moines - Robert Lee Maurer, 82, Des Moines, Iowa died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born June 3, 1938 in Alvord, Iowa to Herman & Eleanor (Berg) Maurer. Bob worked at and retired from Pirelli - Armstrong Tire in Des Moines.
Survivors include son, Chuck Maurer, daughters, JoAnn (John) Dabney, Charlotte Clark, Lydia Maurer, and Sarah Maurer, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Bob's request he was cremated.