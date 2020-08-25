1/
Robert L. Maurer
1938 - 2020
Robert L. Maurer

Des Moines - Robert Lee Maurer, 82, Des Moines, Iowa died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born June 3, 1938 in Alvord, Iowa to Herman & Eleanor (Berg) Maurer. Bob worked at and retired from Pirelli - Armstrong Tire in Des Moines.

Survivors include son, Chuck Maurer, daughters, JoAnn (John) Dabney, Charlotte Clark, Lydia Maurer, and Sarah Maurer, 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Bob's request he was cremated.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
