Robert L. Mitchell
1929 - 2020
Robert L. Mitchell

Ottumwa - Robert L. Mitchell, 91, of Ottumwa, died August 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 1, 1929 in Des Moines, IA to Jack and Iva Marie (Stephani) Mitchell. Bob married JoAnne E. Costello on May 9, 1953.

Bob graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Central College where he played football.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as a pilot flying F-86 fighter jets during the Korean War. Bob owned and operated R.L. Mitchell & Sons Heating & Air Conditioning for over 30 years and taught at Indian Hills Community College.

He was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, where he served on the school board and played softball and basketball on the church team. Bob and JoAnne enjoyed providing a home on their lake for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to swim, fish and kayak.

Bob is survived by JoAnne Mitchell and their children, Bob Mitchell of Madrid IA, Tom (Terri) Mitchell of Ottumwa, Anne (Tom) Murphy of Altoona IA, Susan (Jennifer) Mitchell-Stout of Ottumwa, Tony (Joan) Mitchell of Collierville TN, John (Tracey) Mitchell of Ottumwa IA, Margaret Mitchell (Brent Witmer) of Ottumwa, and Julie Anne Mitchell (Ron Colson) of Cedar Falls IA; 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jack Charles Mitchell Sr., and a sister, Eleanor Marie Goodman.

Limited open visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Reece Funeral Home, Ottumwa, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rfh-ia.com

Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 14, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Ottumwa. For those wanting to view the service, you may watch on the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Shaul Cemetery with military services conducted by Walter B. Schafer Post #775 Veterans of Foreign Wars and O.B. Nelson Post #3 American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to What So Ever You Do, WYD, Inc., 105 S. Iowa Ave., Ottumwa Iowa.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Reece Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Saint Patrick's Catholic Church
