Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
the Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
Robert L. Nall


1931 - 2019
Robert L. Nall Obituary
Robert L. Nall, 87, went to heaven on July 30, 2019. Bob was born in Woodward, Iowa, on Sept. 1, 1931. He grew up in Des Moines, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1950. After 20 years, 2 months and 3 days serving our country, he retired in 1970. He married Betty Jo Mettlen in 1977, and they made Urbandale their home. Bob was employed by Reames after his service in the Navy.

Bob loved country music. He played mandolin and guitar along with his brothers, who also played guitar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo (Mettlen), brothers Dick, Howard and Bernie Nall, and sister, Norma (Don) Andrew. He is survived by his stepchildren, Barb Volz and Scott Mettlen, step-grandchildren, Robin and Bridget Volz, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Aug. 9 at 11:00 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. No visitation is planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
