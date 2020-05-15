|
Robert L. Scarpino Jr.
Clive - Robert L. Scarpino, Jr., 92, died peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Kavanagh House. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 2, 1927 to Robert Scarpino and Geraldine (Brophy) Scarpino. He attended Sabin and St. Ambrose grade schools and Dowling High School. Upon graduating in 1945 he joined the Navy. He was recalled and served again in 1951 and discharged in 1953. Robert had a varied career. He worked for WHO-TV when it first went on the air with live broadcasts in 1954. Later he joined Wesley Day Advertising. From there he moved on to Broadcast Music, Inc. His final stop before retirement was the purchase of Lansing Button Company in Lansing, Iowa.
Bob loved his work as the producer of halftime entertainment for the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union's state basketball championships for 54 years.
Robert was married to Eloise Schmidt on September 16, 1950 at St. Ambrose Cathedral. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Robert loved all kinds of music and enjoyed taking long car trips and cruise travel. He was a member of the Des Moines Pioneer Club and the Knights of Columbus, and he served on the boards of the Dowling Foundation and the Holy Family School Foundation.
Robert is survived by his wife of 69 years, Eloise, his daughter, Mary, and granddaughter Leslie (Owen Levine) and his brother, John (Ann) Scarpino.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to DMARC Food Pantry or the Food Bank of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 15 to May 17, 2020