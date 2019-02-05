|
|
Robert Lee Andersen
Ankeny - Robert Lee Andersen, 93, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at VA Health Care Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 8th at Staves Methodist Church (2747 East Madison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50317). Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m., at St. John's Cemetery, West of Exira, IA.
Robert is survived by his wife, Betty of Ankeny; daughter, Judith Andersen (husband Romualdas Mickevicius) of Baxter, MN; daughter-in-law, Jane Andersen of Ankeny; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, 4 step sons and 1 step daughter; brother, Harvey Andersen and sister, Bertha (Darrell) Schroeter. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathryn and Dorothy; brothers, Dennis and Richard; wife, Dolores and son, Kenneth.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019