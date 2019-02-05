Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
For more information about
Robert Andersen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Staves Methodist Church
2747 East Madison Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
West of Exira, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Andersen


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee Andersen Obituary
Robert Lee Andersen

Ankeny - Robert Lee Andersen, 93, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019, at VA Health Care Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 8th at Staves Methodist Church (2747 East Madison Ave. Des Moines, IA 50317). Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m., at St. John's Cemetery, West of Exira, IA.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betty of Ankeny; daughter, Judith Andersen (husband Romualdas Mickevicius) of Baxter, MN; daughter-in-law, Jane Andersen of Ankeny; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, 4 step sons and 1 step daughter; brother, Harvey Andersen and sister, Bertha (Darrell) Schroeter. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathryn and Dorothy; brothers, Dennis and Richard; wife, Dolores and son, Kenneth.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Robert's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information