Robert Lee Slezak
Des Moines, IA - Robert Lee Slezak was born to Donald and Leona Slezak on July 9, 1936. He grew up on East Douglas Avenue in Des Moines. Robert passed away on May 21, 2020, at the Rowley Masonic Home in Perry of complications of COVID-19. Robert had enjoyed living at Rowley for the last 18 years of his life. While there he enjoyed helping fold the laundry and also assisting the activities director.
Robert always looked forward to the Iowa State Fair and loved parties. His favorite foods were pie and pancakes.
He was loved by his legal guardian Jane Young and her family who had known Robert his entire life.
We are very grateful for the loving care provided by the Rowley Masonic Home staff over the past years.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, May 27, at 2pm at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, 1 NE 60th Avenue, Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020