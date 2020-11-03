1/1
Robert Lee Steger
Robert Lee Steger

Windsor Heights - Robert Steger passed away on October 28, 2020 at home. He was born in Knoxville Iowa to Lee and Beverly Steger on July 20, 1975. Robert is survived by his brothers, Steve of Norwalk, John of Gulf Shores, AL and his sister Liane Sytsma of Leighton, as well as many nieces and nephews. His family was very important to him.

The family would like to say thank you to each and every one of his friends and family that cared so much about him and helped him through some tough times the past few years.

There will be a private graveside service for the family. Memorials may be sent in his memory to the amputee-coalition.org/donate.

A celebration of Robert's life will be held next summer.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
