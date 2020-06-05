Robert Lee Trey Freeman
Robert Lee Trey Freeman

Robert Lee Trey Freeman (19) passed away on May 30, 2020. A memorial service is planned for his birthday, September 12, 2020. Details will be made available at a later date. Visit www.hendersonshp.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the YES Shelter.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; parents, Sondra Southerland and Robert (Valerie) Freeman; numerous brothers, sisters, cousins; grandmothers, Susan Woodard, Barbara Freeman, Carolyn Bloomer and Rhonda Berry as well as a host of extended family and close friends.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
