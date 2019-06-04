|
|
Robert Lee Walker
Leon - Robert Lee Walker, age 82, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his Leon, Iowa home. He was the son of Robert Eugene and Alice Lee (Smith) Walker born January 30, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa. A service of remembrance and gathering will be held at the Leon Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 5 p.m. A committal service will be held at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter, Iowa at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019. On line condolences may be left at sladefuneralhome.com.
Bob grew up in Des Moines and attended Valley High School. In February of 1954, he joined the United States Marine Corp. On July 14, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Eldean Craig, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. They made their first home together in California while he continued his military service. He was honorably discharged in February 1957. They were blessed with three daughters, Laura Lee, Tina Marie, and Dana Eldean.
The family lived in Des Moines where Bob was manager of Color, Inc., painting contractor of Allied Construction Company for 31 years. In 1982, they moved to Leon, Iowa, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He retired in 2001, as vice president of Allied Construction. Bob was a member of the Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma in Miami, Oklahoma.
Preceding him in death were his parents; parents-in-law, Albert and Evelyn Craig; brother, Ron Walker; sister-in-law, Karen Walker; brothers-in-law, Paul Evans, Bob Kennedy, and Richard Burson. Survivors include his wife, Sandy Walker of Leon; daughters, Laura and Alan Lowe of Tucson, Arizona, Tina and Tim Murray of DeSoto, Iowa, and Dana and Marvin Gebke, of Germantown, Illinois; sons-in-law, Mike Wren and John Taylor; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Joan Evans, Jean Burson, and Dorothy "Sissy" Kennedy, all of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and Joyce and Don Hill of Ankeny, Iowa; brother, David and Barb Walker of Martinsdale, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019