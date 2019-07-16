|
|
Robert LeRoy Gray
Indianola - Safe in in the arms of Jesus, Robert LeRoy Gray, 78, left this earth Sunday, July 14, 2019, due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; children, James (Melissa) Gray, Neal (Melissa) Gray, Rudy (Tammy) Hanson, Ruth (Nate) Edwards and Todd Gray; grandchildren, Kirsten, Miles, Bergyn, Levi, Reid, Carson and Luke; and siblings, Karen (Dick) Boyd, Kathleen (Dennis) Duclo, Linda Sheroski, Carolyn (Dennis) Cogley and Ron (Kathy) Gray. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Ricky, daughter JoAnn, and grandson Jaxon.
Services will be held 9 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola with burial following 11 a.m., Thursday at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Adel. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in Robert's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or his church, the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019