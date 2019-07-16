Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
Indianola , IA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Iowa Veteran's Cemetery
Adel, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert LeRoy Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert LeRoy Gray Obituary
Robert LeRoy Gray

Indianola - Safe in in the arms of Jesus, Robert LeRoy Gray, 78, left this earth Sunday, July 14, 2019, due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; children, James (Melissa) Gray, Neal (Melissa) Gray, Rudy (Tammy) Hanson, Ruth (Nate) Edwards and Todd Gray; grandchildren, Kirsten, Miles, Bergyn, Levi, Reid, Carson and Luke; and siblings, Karen (Dick) Boyd, Kathleen (Dennis) Duclo, Linda Sheroski, Carolyn (Dennis) Cogley and Ron (Kathy) Gray. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Ricky, daughter JoAnn, and grandson Jaxon.

Services will be held 9 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola with burial following 11 a.m., Thursday at the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery in Adel. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 17 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with family present from 5 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in Robert's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or his church, the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now