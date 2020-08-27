Robert Lewis Ross
Princeton, MO - Robert Lewis Ross, 59, of Princeton, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Funeral services for Robert will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held from 11-1:00 pm prior to services at Peterson Funeral Home. Interment will follow funeral services in the Carlisle City Cemetery. Robert is survived by his wife Lacey of Princeton, Missouri; sons, Matthew Ross (Renae Crise), Dalton Kramer and Aaron Beeler; siblings, Chuck & Nancy Ross, Rick & Jamie Ross, Kenny Ross, Sherl & Dave Cart. Online condolences www.petersonfuneralservice.com