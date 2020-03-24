|
Robert Long
Ankeny - Robert Eugene Long, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 24, 2020, holding his daughter's hand, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA.
Robert was born November 12, 1931 in Davis County, Iowa to George and Elsie Long. He married Carol Sue Jackson from Bloomfield and they enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Bob served in the Army in the Korean War. He graduated from AIB in Des Moines and became a bookkeeper. He worked at National Athletic Supply, then he was an independent bookkeeper, and then went on to have his own business selling automotive parts and supplies.
Bob is survived by his three children, Greg (Trina) Long of Keller, TX, Scott (Holly) Long of Dunwoody, GA, and Sharon (Jeff) Smith of Denver, IA; 7 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
His greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren. Bob had great memories of the many trips to visit them. His belief was everything in moderation.
Bob's body will be cremated. Graveside burial along with his deceased wife, Carol Sue, will be held in the summer.
Memorial may be directed to MercyOne Hospice at 5820 Winwood Dr., Johnston, IA. 50131.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020