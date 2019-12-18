Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Des Moines, IL
Robert Ludwig Obituary
Urbandale - Robert "Bob" Ludwig. Professor Emeritus at Loyola University Chicago, died at Mercy Hospice, Johnston Iowa, on December 15, 2019. He was 75. Formerly of Evanston, Bob and his wife Kathy had retired to Des Moines, Iowa, where he had been born in 1944.

Ludwig earned a BA of philosophy in1966. He has graduate degrees in theology from the Aquinas Institute of Theology and attended classes in Tubingen, Germany in 1969-70 as part of his graduate work. He earned his MA in1969 and his PhD in 1972. He was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam Era and an anti-war activist his whole life.

Ludwig is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen, his children Petra (West Des Moines) Patrick, (Urbandale, IA), and Mark (and Angela Siu, Brooklyn, NY) and two grandchildren, Mady and Jordan. Bob's siblings include Tom (deceased 2015), Mary Ann (Chicago), Rita (and Dick Klein, Houston), Bill (and Joyce Baker, Des Moines), Carol (and Warren Obluck, Vero Beach, FL), John (Des Moines), Jim (and Patrick Maloney, Evanston, IL), Dick (and Mary Rose Gaston, Lincoln, NE).

A visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory in Urbandale. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church in Des Moines.

For information on services please go to www.caldwellparrish.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Relief Services.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
