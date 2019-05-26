|
Robert (Bob) Mackie
Des Moines - If you had the privilege of knowing Robert (Bob) Mackie, you know he was a proud Iowan and easily one of Des Moines' biggest fans. Born and raised here on the east side of the metro, he graduated from East High School and subsequently Drake University. If Bob said it once, he said it a thousand times, "This city is my home." On Tuesday, May 21st, Robert Lloyd Mackie, 92, peacefully passed away at Taylor House Hospice due to complications from a recent stroke at his home.
Born on January 13, 1927, Bob was well known for being both kind and considerate—as well as an analytical creature of habit. He never passed up an opportunity to go out for a bite to eat. He was obsessed with his lawn, pineapple upside down cake, and Fox News.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Beverly whom he met here in Des Moines. They were married for nearly 60 years before her passing in 2014. Bob was also a proud father who enjoyed seeing his only child, Michael, excel in his career in the media—albeit not with Fox News.
After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps in WWII, Bob worked for John Deere as an industrial engineer until his retirement in 1986. Bob and Bev would spend much of their later years traveling and sightseeing—visiting many close relatives across the pond in England. But he was always happy to come back home to Iowa—which is where his heart was.
When he wasn't puttering around in his garage, Bob was forever tending to his pristine, dandelion-free yard. Right up until the time of his death, you could often find Bob out painstakingly mowing his lawn to his exact specifications—on his trusty John Deere lawnmower, naturally.
Generous to a fault and always hungry, he would find any excuse to take a friend or neighbor out for breakfast. His chatty, charming nature often came in handy and was one of his many admired qualities. He will forever be remembered for his gentle spirit, warmth and ability to eat his weight in Noah's Ark pizza.
He is survived by his son Michael, as well as both of his brothers Don Mackie (Betty) and Tom Mackie (Margaret).
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Military honors will be rendered at 8:00 p.m. that evening. Graveside service to follow Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SAVE, Inc. (www.saveinckc.org). Condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019