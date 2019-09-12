|
|
Robert McCombs Jr.
Montezuma and formerly of Polk City -
CELEBRATING Our
Robert McCombs Jr
LOYAL FRIEND, CARING FATHER, ADORING HUSBAND
Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am
Grave Sight/ Military Rites at Jackson
Township Cemetery in Montezuma
Service/Celebration/Luncheon:
First Evangelical Presbyterian Family Center
303 E Washington St, Montezuma, IA 50171
In lieu of flowers, memorial will be given to
Gary Sinise Foundation for Vet Prosthetics
Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge arrangements
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019