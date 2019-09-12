Services
Holland-Coble Funeral Home - Montezuma
201 West Main Street
Montezuma, IA 50171
(641) 623-3500
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Township Cemetery
Montezuma, IA
Robert McCombs Jr.

Robert McCombs Jr. Obituary
Robert McCombs Jr.

Montezuma and formerly of Polk City -

CELEBRATING Our

Robert McCombs Jr

LOYAL FRIEND, CARING FATHER, ADORING HUSBAND

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am

Grave Sight/ Military Rites at Jackson

Township Cemetery in Montezuma

Service/Celebration/Luncheon:

First Evangelical Presbyterian Family Center

303 E Washington St, Montezuma, IA 50171

In lieu of flowers, memorial will be given to

Gary Sinise Foundation for Vet Prosthetics

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge arrangements
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019
