|
|
Robert McCullough
Pleasantville - A Memorial Service for Bob McCullough, age 80 of Pleasantville, will be held on Saturday, August 17 at Mason Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Croix Hospice of Ankeny, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; son, Scott (Michelle) McCullough of Knoxville; granddaughters: Hunter Amrie and Sierra Jo and brother, Jerry (Linda) McCullough of Bondurant.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 14, 2019