Robert Metge



Marshalltown - Robert William Metge, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Shores in Pleasant Hill.



Robert (Bob or Mitch) was born and raised on the family farm in State Center on March 23, 1930 to William and Leora (Gerke) Metge.



Bob proudly served in the United States Navy and was a Korean War veteran. During his service while in California he met his wife Patricia Switzer who was there for her brother's wedding. (Bob Metge and Don Switzer happened to be assigned to the same ship, USS Hooper Island) Together, Bob and Pat celebrated 58 years of marriage before her death in 2014. Bob and Pat lived in Iowa City, Iowa where he graduated in 1961 (with 2 babies) and was a proud University of Iowa graduate and Iowa Hawkeye fan (they both bled Black and Gold). Bob was General Manager of Associated Grocers of Iowa and instrumental in the naming of Shurfine drive in Ankeny. They resided in West Des Moines where they raised 3 children and spent retirement in Marshalltown, Iowa.



Bob was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, parents, brothers: Wayne Metge and William Metge and sister Lorine Collins. Brother-in-laws: Don Switzer and Tom Switzer. He is survived by his three children: Jeff (Cindy) Metge, Kelli Metge Meyer (Scott) and Jill Weiskircher (Jim); brother: Larry Metge (Bev). Six cherished grandchildren Racheal Oakes (DJ), Nicholas Metge, Alison Meyer, Derek Meyer (Kimberly), Quinn Weiskircher, Cassie Weiskircher and one beautiful great granddaughter, Brooke Meyer, and many special nieces and nephews.



Mitchell Funeral Home in Marshalltown is taking care of Robert. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marshalltown at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Trinity Lutheran Church in State Center.



The family would also like to send a special thank you to the facility and staff at The Shores in Pleasant Hill.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store