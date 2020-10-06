Robert Miller
Pella - Robert was born on July 29, 1928 in Dayton, Iowa to Albert and Grace (Dailey) Miller. He was one of 11 children, having 3 brothers and 7 sisters.
On July 6, 1949, Robert married Alice Akers. They had 2 children, Terry and Tammy.
Robert was a hard worker and had many different jobs over the years, from farming, working at the Veterans Hospital in Knoxville, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Parsons in Newton.
Robert was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 27, 1975, and so began decades of service to Jehovah. He enjoyed the door-to-door ministry and loved telling people about the kingdom of God and the hope for the future. He knew that Jehovah's original purpose of a paradise earth with everlasting life for mankind would be fulfilled as stated in the promise at Revelation 21:4, "And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away."
Robert enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, spending time with his family, and traveling. One highlight of many trips with his family was the one he and Alice took to Alaska in 2000.
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 92, Robert passed away peacefully at Comfort House in Pella surrounded by his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Alice; his two daughters: Terry (Perry) Mendell and Tammy (Curtis) Brummel; 5 grandchildren: Lisa Mendell, Scott Mendell, Casey (Brandon) Bertsch, Eric (Lisa) Brummel, and Bryan (Brittany) Brummel; 5 great grandchildren: Bentley, Braxton, Becca, Abel, and Axel; his siblings: Emma Pharoah, Mary Jo Duncan, Dean Miller, Judy Ball, and Barbara Lemke; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and his caring spiritual brothers and sisters.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers: Billy Miller and Richard Miller; and his sisters: Rosetta Houseman, Linda Canaday, and Dorothea Smith.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on October 10, 2020 at https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-miller-oct-2020
. If you're unable to live stream, a recording of the service will be available online after October 10. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the family or to donate.jw.org
.