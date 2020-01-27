|
|
Robert Muehlenthaler
Ankeny - Robert Glen Muehlenthaler, 92, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Visitation will be 5-8 pm., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First St. Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 31, 2020, at Salem United Church of Christ (320 NE 141 St. Ave, Alleman, IA) with burial to follow after service at Lincoln Cemetery.
A full obituary and online condolences for Robert's family may be found on his page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020