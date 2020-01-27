Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Ankeny - Robert Glen Muehlenthaler, 92, passed away on January 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA. Visitation will be 5-8 pm., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W First St. Ankeny, IA 50023). Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 31, 2020, at Salem United Church of Christ (320 NE 141 St. Ave, Alleman, IA) with burial to follow after service at Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
