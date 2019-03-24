|
|
Robert 'Bob' Murphy
Winterset - Bob died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Madison County Hospital in Winterset. He was 80.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset, with family present during this time. A graveside military service will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorials may be directed to the family to make a later designation and online condolences may be left at ochiltree.com.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay Murphy of Winterset; three sons, Jeff (Michelle) Murphy of Solomon, KS, Tom Murphy of Cumming, Dave Murphy of Anita; two brothers, Jim Murphy of Atlantic, Larry (Deb) Murphy of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Judy Murphy of Anita; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Kathryn Murphy, a brother, Bill Murphy and a sister-in-law, Lila Murphy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019