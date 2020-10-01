Robert "Bob" Neuendorf
Altoona - Robert D. Neuendorf, 74, of Altoona passed away, Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Bob is survived by his wife, Connie Neuendorf; his son, Robert Neuendorf (Rhonda); his two grandchildren, Kyle and Courtney Neuendorf; and his brothers, Joe Hutzell (Dixie) and Jerry Shepherd.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Bob.
