Jacksonville - Robert J. Olin, 85, of Jacksonville, FL, known as "Bob" to his friends, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Robert was born January 10, 1934 in Joplin, MO, son of the late James and Gladys Olin. He grew up in various locations around southern Missouri due to his father's work as a civil engineer, and he graduated high school in Joplin in 1952. Robert graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, KS in 1957 and was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force for several years, serving primarily in the language school at Lackland AFB. He moved to Des Moines, IA, married Nancy-Lee Kern in 1965, and they built their home and life together in Des Moines. There he embarked on a successful career in sales and the insurance industry, and he was involved in various community organizations. He was a Mason, a member of Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, and active in the local Episcopal Church. He enjoyed classic movies and movie trivia, history, railroads, and especially the cardinals who would visit his yard. Later in life, he retired to Jacksonville, FL, and he extended his circle of friends at work and in leisure, while still caring for his gardens and birds. His parents, as well as his brother Jim, preceded him in death. Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Sean (Tracy); sister-in-law, Susan (Mike); sister-in-law, Fran; nephew, Jim (Kathi); and nephew, Mike (Linette). A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Church of Our Saviour, 12236 Mandarin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32223, followed by the Interment at 12:00 pm in Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019