Dr. Robert "Bob" Perry Lorey
Keokuk - 1943-2019
Dr. Robert "Bob" Perry Lorey, 76 of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 11, 1943 in Des Moines, IA the son of Fred Robert and Ona Littell Young Lorey. He was first united in marriage to Carol Lounsberry on March 7, 1968. To this union, two children were born. They later divorced. He then married Terrie DeBrackeleire on April 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
Other survivors include five children, Richard Lorey (Jaimee) of Vancouver, WA, Dawn Lorey Hawley (Tim) of Springfield, MO, Jessica Lorey (Aaron Wingert) of Sioux City, IA, Evan Bunnell (Kelly Harter) of Tarpin Springs, FL and Allison Lorey of Cedar Rapids, IA, five grandchildren, Reagan Lorey of Vancouver, WA, Jonathan Lorey of Vancouver, WA, Sophia Hawley, Liberty Hawley and Lucas Hawley all of Springfield, MO, one sister, Kathryn Magaw (George) of Eau Claire, WI, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Bob graduated from North High School in Des Moines, IA, Simpson College in Indianola, IA, and Des Moines University in Des Moines, IA.
He had been self employed for forty-three years as an Obstetrics and Gynecologist. He most recently had been employed by Community Health Center of Southeast Iowa in Keokuk as a physician until his retirement in 2013. In addition, he served as ringside physician for the U.S. Amateur Boxing Association in the 70's. He had served as Boxing Commissioner in Springfield, IL.
Bob enjoyed golfing, boxing, basketball (Go Blazers) and football (Go Rams, wherever you are now). He was a wine connoisseur, pizza fanatic, and inventor of the best BBQ sauce ever as well as a self proclaimed foodie. Bob had a zest for life, and his laugh, and smile were contagious. He loved to dance down the aisles at Hy-Vee while doing his grocery shopping.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 31 at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with family meeting with friends at that time.
Memorials may be made to Lee County Hospice or to the Dr. Robert Lorey Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 29, 2019