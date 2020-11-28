Robert PizialiWindsor Heights - Robert Gene Piziali "Bob" 79 of Windsor Heights passed away at home on November27, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1941 in Madrid, Iowa to Frank and Mildred (Yurich) Piziali.He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Berdeana Piziali.He is survived by his son, Joe Piziali of Windsor Heights; daughter, Angie Piziali of Windsor Heights and granddaughter, Sophia Piziali of Zearing, and his two devoted dogs, Howard and Helen.Bob's genuine love for his family also includes his sisters, Patricia Piziali, Antonia (Greg) Fuller,Donna (Rick) McFarling, Lisa (Milo) Rockey, and his brother, David (Louise) Piziali, and many nieces and nephews.Bob retired from National Travelers Life Insurance Company after 42 years of service and was also a school bus driver for West Des Moines Public Schools for many years.Bob was known to his family as "Mr. Fixit" as he had many talents and skills in repairing cars,appliances, etc... He was always there to be of help for his family and friends.Bob will always be the everyday, every moment companion of our hearts.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in Bob's name to be given to his favorite charities.